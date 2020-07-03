California Schemin': Forcing all trucks to be electric

If there ever were any doubt in your mind that the state of California sees itself as a world of its own, the latest decision by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is a perfect example.

The Board last week voted on a first-in-the-country rule requiring manufacturers that produce trucks – all kinds and sizes – to make them all electric.

They mean all of them – from your own small pickup to the 18-wheel big rigs that transport tons of commerce every day.

The goal behind this move is to have these thousands of vehicles that travel our roads and highways every day reduce greenhouse gases and cut diesel pollution.

Ah, there they go again. California wants to save the world!

Indeed it does, and while it's easy to laugh at what they do, the goal of state leaders is dead serious. This law will affect everyone in the country, not just California. It affects all of us.

Kathryn Phillips, director of the Sierra Club of California, is quoted in the East Bay Times as saying, "People are tired of having dirty vehicles coming through their neighborhoods."

She continued, "It's a huge deal. It's the first time any state will have set a standard that requires truck manufacturers to sell trucks that don't pollute."

The Northern California area around Oakland, has been the focus of the effort to reduce vehicle pollution – from trucks to the trains that move everything from household products to coal. In fact, the effort to ban movement of coal through the Port of Oakland has been a major effort of environmentalist's for years. The claim is that the ''pollution" has a negative effect on minorities in the area, and of course, in the mentality of the present, that is a most important issue.

Regardless of the rationale, the vote was to force manufacturers to produce more such vehicles every year. The goal is that by the time it is fully implemented in 2035, some 1.2 million trucks would run on electricity – and we're told that concurrently thousands of new jobs would be created.

Liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom touted that California is leading the nation to make our air cleaner and leading the world in mandating zero-emission trucks.

What happens if manufacturers deal with the fact that such trucks might go unsold? The state has established rules requiring companies to purchase zero emission trucks.

What happened to free enterprise?

The next area of controversy is the availability of charging stations for such vehicles. Andy Schwartz, policy adviser at Tesla, says that the infrastructure for charging can and will be built.

The Board said clearly that a goal is to make sure that there is a demand for such vehicles and that there is a way to support the need for them and maintaining them.

According to the new directives, which would take effect in 2024, at least 40% of all new big rigs sold in the state would have to be electric. For full-size pickups, like the Ford F-250, 55% of new sale would have to be electric, and for delivery trucks and vans, it would have to be 75%.

There are rules for passenger vehicles sale in the state, but how this will all work out for commercial trucks remains to be seen. In fact, the Board at the last minute set a goal of making government fleets and last mile delivery trucks entirely electric five years earlier than previously envisioned, by 2035.

The key to all of this is how to make companies have a certain percentage of electric vehicles in their fleets. The secret to this is how they'll be forced to do it.

Which is really the idea behind all of this. The idea to make our economy "more green," is one thing. The other part of it is how to force it to happen. There is no consideration of free enterprise. It is really a way to force government mandates onto the private sector.

Never let it be said that California was reticent to step into it, and it has done it once again. Whether it works or not remains to be seen. Regardless of the outcome, the bottom line is, we'll all pay for it.

