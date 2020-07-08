CDC revising school guidelines after Trump criticism

After criticism from President Trump earlier Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is revising its guidance on reopening schools, Vice President Mike Pence said.

"The president said today we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said at a news conference at the Department of Education. "That's the reason why, next week, CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents that will be giving even more clarity on the guidance going forward."

Trump said in a tweet the CDC's "very tough & expensive" guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic are "impractical."

"I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools," Trump wrote. "While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things."

At the briefing Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said the aim of the guidelines is to reopen schools, and they should not "to be used as a rationale to keep schools closed."

Redfield said his agency is "prepared to work with each school" to help them reopen.

Pence was asked about Trump's threat to withhold funding from schools that don't resume in-person classes.

The vice president said he will work with Congress to include in the next coronavirus stimulus package "incentives for states to go forward" in returning children to school.

Asked to explain Trump's tweet Wednesday morning, Pence said Trump was saying that "if there are aspects of the CDC’s recommendations that are prescriptive, or that serve as a barrier to kids getting back to school, we want governors and local officials and education leaders to know that we're here to work with them,"

"Every American knows that we can safely reopen our schools," he said.

CDC chief: Children don't spread coronavirus

Redfield, emphasizing that the recommendation to reopen schools is based on concern for the health and safety of children, pointed out there are health consequences of keeping schools closed.

It's important not to react emotionally, he said, but to make decisions "based on data."

"Clearly the ability of this virus to cause significant illness in children is very, very limited," he said.

Incidents of a "host immune inflammatory disease," he said are very rare.

"In general, this virus does not cause significant illness in children," Redfield said.

Further, in the case of influenza, children are the main transmitters in the community.

But there is no evidence of children spreading the coronavirus, he said.

The White House Task Force addressed the issue of the increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida.

Dr. Deborah Birx presented graphs showing a decrease of emergency rooms visits for COVID-19 symptoms in those states and "stability" in the reporting of confirmed cases.

'Not helpful'

USA Today reported backlash to Trump's CDC tweet Wednesday from the Republican state superintendent of education in Pence's home state of Indiana.

Jennifer McCormick tweeted that as schools and health departments work on re-entry plans, schools "cannot & should not be bullied from DC into ignoring safety concerns."

"Not helpful," she said.

At an event Tuesday with first lady Melania Trump, the president said his administration is pressing governors to reopen schools in the fall.

"We don't want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons, they think it's gonna be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed, no way," Trump said.

He pointed to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing plans to reopen schools in August.

"So, we are very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools," Trump said.

Trump cited the American Academy of Pediatrics' public advice that "all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school."

In a tweet Wednesday, he pointed out that Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries have opened schools with "no problems."

"The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families," Trump tweeted. "May cut off funding if not open!"