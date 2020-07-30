China covering up possible dam collapse?

(THE SUN) – China is facing new cover-up claims amid fears the world’s biggest dam is about to collapse causing a tidal wave which could wipe out entire cities.

Sections of the vast Three Gorges Dam in the central Hubei Province are reported to have moved under enormous pressure sparked by torrential rains.

And concerns were mourning last night that the giant structure could collapse – sending a devastating 250 foot tidal wave surging hundreds of miles.

The 570-foot dam holds back a staggering 39 billion cubic metre reservoir of water so huge that it has a measurable effect on the rotation of the earth.

It is five times the size of America’s famous Hoover Dam and generates eleven times as much electricity, vital to millions of Chinese homes and businesses.

But rumors of structural faults in the walls of the 14-year-old dam have grown as heavy rains deluged the swollen Yangtze River.

China’s secretive leaders – already facing a backlash over the Covid-19 pandemic which started in Wuhan in Hubei Province – have played down the threat.

