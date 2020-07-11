China demands WHO probe coronavirus 'origins' in U.S.

(BREITBART) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday abruptly switched from welcoming the impending visit of World Health Organization (W.H.O.) investigators to demanding they send a team to the United States to investigate the “origin” of the Wuhan coronavirus there.

On the same day, the communist regime’s Center for Disease Control repeated its allegations that the recent coronavirus outbreak in Beijing was caused by a tough new mutant strain imported from Europe.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s outburst came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday predicted the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would prevent W.H.O. investigators from digging up any embarrassing information about the coronavirus when they make their latest visit to China.

Read the full story ›