Christian organization sought Yoho's resignation from board following 'non-apology'

Republican senator denies calling AOC a sexist slur, says conversation was about policy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2020 at 6:17pm
(TALKING POINTS MEMO) Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) resigned from the board of a Christian hunger organization after the group expressed disappointment in the congressman for his “non-apology” to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) amid reports earlier this week that he had called her a sexist slur.

“We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors,” the self-described “bipartisan Christian organization” wrote in a statement Saturday.

Read the full story ›

