Cognitive test 'aced' by only 1 in 10, says doctor who created it

Much has been made about the cognitive ability of the Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, already.

It's because he's at times simply dropped words and sentences. He forgot what state he was in and he forgot what office he was seeking.

He talked recently about "voter registration physicians."

And several times his staff members have simply cut him off during live interviews.

Might all be normal for a man in his upper 70s, but when that man has the potential to be the president who has the nuclear codes, among other things, there's concern.

President Trump is a few years younger, and repeatedly has confirmed he's already taken a cognitive test, which he said he aced.

While the details have not been released, a few details have come out, In fact, a physician confirmed the president got a score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Now the Daily Caller is reporting that the doctor who created that test confirms it is "challenging" for most people and to get a perfect score is something only about 10% of normal individuals get.

Dr. Ziad Nasreddine was on CNN and responded to a question from interviewer Erin Burnett.

"The White House has not released these details, but the president said he aced your test and keeps talking about it like it’s an IQ exam," Burnette said.

"Yes, Erin, this test is meant to assess cognitive functions, meaning that we are assessing which cognitive domains could be affected in neurological illnesses," the doctor explained. "So we usually look at memory, at the concentration, attention, executive functions, perception. So all these skills are assessed to determine if somebody’s cognition is okay."

He explained the procedure is intended to be hard for patients who have any cognitive impairment.

"So it is meant to be hard for patients who have a cognitive disorder," he said. "It could be somewhat hard for somebody who is normal, especially certain questions are harder than others. Especially the five-word recall. Most patients do not get the five words. Most normal people don’t get the five words after five or ten minutes [of] delay. Most of them get 3.7 words. So it’s not that easy to go through the whole testing."

Trump has commented on that very subject: "The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s, like, you’ll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, 'Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'"

The president said the doctor went on to ask other questions, and a few minutes later, asked him to recall the sequence.

"And you go: ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV,’” Mr. Trump said. “If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

He said it was easy.

"I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there. Now, Joe should take that test, because something’s going on. And, and, I say this with respect. I mean — going to probably happen to all of us, right? You know? It’s going to happen."