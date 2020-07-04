SECTIONS
Colin Kaepernick condemns July 4th as 'celebration of white supremacy'

'Black ppl are expected to join your commemoration of 'independence', while you enslaved our ancestors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2020 at 6:17pm
(DAILY CALLER) Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick denounced the July 4th holiday as a “celebration of white supremacy” on Saturday.

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors,” Kaepernick posted on Twitter with an accompanying video.

“We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” Kaepernick added.

