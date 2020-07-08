SECTIONS
Education Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Print

College 'asks students to rat each other out for hosting parties amid COVID'

'This will definitely foster a spirit of community and freedom!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2020 at 3:23pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California-Santa Barbara urged students to help it “mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community” on Tuesday.

According to at least two students who received the email, the taxpayer-funded institution asked them to report students who were having parties that could spread the novel coronavirus.

Former New York Times reporter and COVID-19 contrarian Alex Berenson posted the first part of an email from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, saying he received it from a UCSB grad student.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×