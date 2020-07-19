College calls cops on student for sending email that mocked diversity demands

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Pennsylvania liberal arts college suspended a student and reported him to police for sending an email that mocked demands for a stronger bias response team and required classes on systemic racism, among others.

Colin Daly also said students can’t blame “skin color” for their problems, which could stem from “a lack of personal responsibility, lack of growing up in a stable two-parent household, or a general disinclination for learning of the college variety.”

The senior wrote the email to the Juniata College community anonymously but accidentally “left identifying information on the system he used to distribute his post to all of Juniata’s email accounts,” according to PennLive.

