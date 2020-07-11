Congresswoman accidentally tweets of death of Rep. John Lewis, who's still alive

(THE HILL) Rep. Almas Adams (D-N.C.) issued an apology Saturday after sharing a false report that Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) had died.

“I am deeply sorry to Congressman John Lewis, his family, and his staff for the erroneous information posted to our social media accounts earlier today. Rep. Lewis is one of my friends and heroes and I am relieved to know he is at home resting,” the North Carolina lawmaker tweeted Saturday.

Lewis announced in December that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

