SECTIONS
Diversions Politics
P Share Print

Congresswoman accidentally tweets of death of Rep. John Lewis, who's still alive

'I am deeply sorry for the erroneous information posted to our social media accounts earlier today'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2020 at 6:20pm
P Share Print

(THE HILL) Rep. Almas Adams (D-N.C.) issued an apology Saturday after sharing a false report that Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) had died.

“I am deeply sorry to Congressman John Lewis, his family, and his staff for the erroneous information posted to our social media accounts earlier today. Rep. Lewis is one of my friends and heroes and I am relieved to know he is at home resting,” the North Carolina lawmaker tweeted Saturday.

Lewis announced in December that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×