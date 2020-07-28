SECTIONS
Conservative prof hounded by vitriolic cancel-culture mob, police rule his death a suicide

'No other people were in the home and foul play is not suspected'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2020 at 5:13pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- University of North Carolina-Wilmington criminology Professor Mike Adams’ death has been ruled a suicide by police.

Jerry Brewer, a spokesman for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, stated in a news release Monday that Adams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, adding “No other people were in the home and foul play is not suspected.”

In the months leading up to his death, Adams was subjected to a massive online cancel culture bullying campaign to vilify his reputation and force his employer to fire him.

