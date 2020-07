Get blockbuster book so politically incorrect, original publisher pulled it from shelves!

The Bush Clan opens a 'second front' against Trump

'Preparing the sword': Schiff worries DOJ may go after 'president's enemies'

Major U.S. city votes on letting women go topless in city parks

Doctors association: Here's how to stop COVID surge

'Closer to animals': 'America's Got Talent' host says whites, Jews are 'true savages'

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison facing demand he be jailed

* All fields are required.

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.