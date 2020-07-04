Councilwoman pressured LAPD chief to order officers to 'take a knee' during protests

(RED STATE) A cache of text message records from Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore’s phone during the Black Lives Matter protests/riots in early June shows that indeed, as we reported, officers were pressured to “take a knee” by superiors – and that the chief himself was also being pressured, by LA City Council President Nury Martinez.

The text messages were from June 2, 2020, during a time when Moore was attending a Police Commission meeting. Investigative reporter Aura Bogado obtained the text messages and published the cache on Document Cloud.

Read the full story ›