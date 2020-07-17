SECTIONS
Court rules part of major Virginia gun-control measure unconstitutional

Law prohibited residents under age 21 from purchasing handguns

Published July 17, 2020 at 2:28pm
(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) A Virginia judge on Tuesday dealt a blow to Virginia Democrats' gun-control agenda, blocking part of the new universal background check law that would have made it nearly impossible for adults under 21 to purchase a handgun.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said a new state law that mandates federal background checks on all private handgun sales was unconstitutional because federal law only allows those 21 or older to purchase handguns from federally licensed dealers. The Virginia law would have made it illegal for adults under the age of 21 to purchase handguns in the state. The temporary injunction grants a reprieve for residents between the ages of 18 and 20 but left the rest of the law intact, as the court weighs a lawsuit brought by Second Amendment advocates.

