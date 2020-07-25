SECTIONS
After COVID cancels all flights, man sails solo across Atlantic to reach his 90-year-old father

Embarked on an epic 85-day voyage from Argentina to Portugal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2020 at 1:32pm
(GOOD NEWS NETWORK) Most of us know the adage, “You can’t go home again,” but it seems Juan Manuel Ballestero never got the memo.

As the true implications of the Covid-19 crisis grew increasingly dire, Ballestero wanted more than anything else to be reunited with his elderly parents in Argentina in time for his father’s upcoming 90th birthday.

The problem? Ballestero was in Portugal and all international flights had been cancelled.

With a daunting 5,600 miles and the Atlantic Ocean between him and his family, Ballestero was faced with a seemingly insurmountable dilemma. But, the 47-year-old mariner came up with a daring solution—he’d simply sail home.

