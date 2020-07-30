Daily Caller experienced Google suppression, says Editor-in-Chief

(BREITBART) – Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll has said that the conservative news website has experienced Google search suppression similar to that reported by Breitbart News yesterday. Based on Google's defense that it manually blacklists "violent extremism," Ingersoll pointed out: "We are not ISIS."

"Specifically we struggled with search slowly dwindling until May 4 exactly. We broke down the analytics. The May 4 flat line is clearly the result of the human hand in the process," said Ingersoll in a series of tweets. Ingersoll was reacting to Breitbart News' reporting on Google's purge of Breitbart links from searches such as "Joe Biden," along with an overall massive drop in search visibility since the 2016 election.

Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai was grilled about Google's search bias at the antitrust committee earlier today, with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pressing the CEO to explain leaks revealing that the Daily Caller and other sites were added to search blacklists.

Pichai responded by saying that sites were sometimes added to manual blacklists, to comply with law enforcement and tackle election interference and "violent extremism."

Read the full story ›