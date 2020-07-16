Dem analyst Doug Schoen: Trump big winner in primaries this week

President Donald Trump was the big winner in the primary elections this week. And Democrats still are divided.

That's the opinion of Doug Schoen, a political analyst who previously worked for the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, and now is a Fox News contributor.

In primaries Tuesday in Alabama, Maine and Texas several Trump-backed candidates won who "unquestionably benefited significantly from the president’s support," said Schoen.

"The most notable of these was former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who defeated former senator and attorney general Jeff Sessions for the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. Tuberville will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, considered a highly vulnerable incumbent," he said.

But the results also showed the Democratic Party is "deeply divided."

Schoen explained Democrats still are trying to mobilize their base, which has been fractured by conflicts between progressive and moderate messaging.

In the Texas Democratic primary run-off for the Senate, Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, the establishment-backed candidate who was endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, narrowly defeated Royce West, an underfunded progressive insurgent candidate, Schoen noted.

That means it will be "more difficult to unite the Democratic Party in the race against Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November," he said.

The case was similar in Kentucky's Democratic primary for the Senate, held just weeks ago. The establishment-backed candidate was Amy McGrath, and she barely beat the progressive insurgent candidate, Charles Booker, he said.

There's a "clear progressive insurgency" inside the Democratic Party countrywide, and that means more pressure to adopt extremist politics such as defunding the police.

Such ideas are "are unpopular with the general electorate," he said, and adopting those extremist ideologies "could cost the Democrats the presidency, the Senate, and even their current House majority," he said.

He noted there have been a few Democratic primaries in which voters have backed moderate, center-left candidates, but the overall primary results show a surge in the progressive movement inside the party.

That means, in November there will be challenges for Democrats to come together.

Among the other winners Trump endorsed was former White House physician Ronny Jackson in Texas.

"Indeed, the Democratic Party can only be successful in November by uniting progressives and moderates around an inclusive agenda that appeals to independents and even moderate Republicans. However, Tuesday’s primary results reveal that the party’s ability to do so before November is far from certain," Schoen concluded.