Democrat bill would force Americans to pay for killing babies in abortions in other countries

(LIFE NEWS) For nearly 50 years, Americans and their elected leaders have agreed that U.S. foreign aid should not be used to pay for the killing of unborn babies in abortions.

Today, most Americans still oppose taxpayer-funded abortions, but Democrats in Congress do not. Now, they are trying to force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions both in the U.S. and overseas.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky introduced the “first-ever legislation” to end the Helms Amendment, according to Raw Story.

Passed in 1973 right after Roe v. Wade, the Helms Amendment states that U.S. foreign aid cannot be used to pay for the “performance of abortion as a method of family planning,” or to “motivate or coerce any person to practice abortion.” It allows exceptions if the mother’s life is at risk or if she is a victim of rape or incest.

