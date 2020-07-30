Democrats unveil schedule for national convention in Milwaukee

(UPI) – The Democratic Party has unveiled a preliminary schedule for its presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, which includes an acceptance speech by presumptive nominee Joe Biden on the final night.

Convention organizers released the agenda late Wednesday for the four-day event, which is scheduled for Aug. 17-20 and will be "anchored" at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.

The event will mostly be staged remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and delegates, who have been asked not to attend in person, will begin casting their ballots remotely next week.

The schedule calls for just two hours of convention floor activities each night. Biden's acceptance speech will culminate the last night of the event on Thursday, Aug. 17.

