The Dems' 'fundamental transformation': Killing old-fashioned liberalism

"We should start calling them not the Democratic Party but the Donner Party," says Cincinnati talk radio's Gary Jeff Walker.

This oldest political party in the world, Walker says, is like the ill-fated Oregon Trail pioneers who took a disastrous shortcut, got trapped by winter snows and to survive turned to cannibalism. "Democrats," he says, "like parties torn asunder by the French Revolution terror, are starting to eat their own."

Democrats 160 years ago were the party of small government, states' rights, neo-feudalism – and of slavery and later the Ku Klux Klan. Their political rival was the new anti-slavery Republican Party that elected President Abraham Lincoln.

On the French Revolution's spectrum of "right" and "left," Democrats originally were to the right of big-national-government Republicans.

Our two-party political system worked pretty well until the 20th century because American liberalism tended to be pragmatic, not extreme, and based on individual liberty and rights. Our conservatism, unlike Europe's Tory aristocracy, conserves many Enlightenment revolutionary ideals of 1776.

But by 1912, the toxic new European ideology progressivism invaded our politics.

Godless progressivism advocates a new ruling priesthood of scientists and other superior elites who will create heaven on Earth, a new Eden that centralizes power, redistributes wealth and replaces individual freedom with egalitarian authoritarian harmony. This new society, said globalist progressive Woodrow Wilson in 1912, will replace our outdated Constitution with a "beehive" social order.

This utopia must replace our liberal individualistic constitutional rights with progressivism's metastasized, near-identical collectivist ideologies – Marxism, welfare-state socialism, Nazism, fascism, neo-feudal serfdom, globalism, or another pseudo-religious dogmatic cult that regards opponents as evil.

In the Democratic Party, this new orthodoxy has seized control, becoming what cultural critic Wesley Yang calls the "successor ideology" to liberalism.

As what Barack Obama called this "fundamental transformation" happens, believers in the old liberalism of individual rights, free speech and debate, and toleration of diverse opinions must either bend their knee to the new totalitarian cult and culture or be "canceled," denied the right to write, speak and earn a living.

This intellectual "genocide" of old-fashioned liberals has already intimidated or destroyed thousands of victims, from purging New York Magazine writer Andrew Sullivan to multiple New York Times editors, including most recently Bari Weiss, for the thought-crime of failing to expunge all non-leftist opinions from this once-great newspaper.

"There is little or no liberal space in this revolutionary movement for genuine, respectful disagreement. …," wrote Sullivan in June. "There is an increasingly ferocious campaign to quell dissent, to chill debate, to purge those who ask questions, and to ruin people for their refusal to swallow this reductionist ideology whole."

"The orthodoxy goes further than suppressing contrary arguments and shaming any human being who makes them," wrote Sullivan. "It insists … that anything counter to this view is itself a form of violence against the oppressed."

"In this manic, Manichean world you're not even given the space to say nothing," Sullivan wrote. "'White Silence = Violence' is a slogan chanted and displayed in [leftist] marches. It's very reminiscent of totalitarian states. …"

In this new liberal-witch-burning cult, noted Sullivan, "To be woke is to wake up to … the blinding truth that liberal society doesn't exist, that everything is a form of oppression or resistance, and that there is no third option. You are either with us or you are to be cast into darkness."

Journalists and others must reject seeing all sides of complex issues, these uncompromising radicals believe, because only the correct leftist side must be taught to our brainwashed children. "Moral clarity," journalist Wesley Lowery wrote in The Atlantic, must teach that "the entire American experiment … was from its inception designed to perpetuate racial inequality."

Dogmatic belief in radical leftist "successor ideology," wrote Sullivan, insists that "the liberal system is itself a form of white supremacy – which is why … liberalism's core values and institutions cannot be reformed and can only be dismantled." It "sees America as in its essence not about freedom but oppression."

These America-hating shock troops – key to Democratic victory – increasingly resemble the groupthink mobs of beheading French Revolution Jacobins, Mao's Red Guard cultural revolution and Buddhist-art-destroying Islamists.

Democrats abandoned the working class long ago, depending instead on buying votes of welfare dependents and government employees with ever-more taxpayer money. Democrats have always used racial polarization, hate and fear, but 14-21% of recently polled African Americans are rejecting Democratic leftist-manipulated senile sock puppet Joe Biden.

If leftist-controlled Democrats win in 2020, liberal America dies. The Donner Party is devouring its supporters – and giving the world freedom-killing indigestion.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, "The Secret War," shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.