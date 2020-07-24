Divide over religious liberty arises in presidential campaign

The Trump campaign increasingly is emphasizing the contrast between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on the issue of religious liberty.

The Washington Examiner reported the issue arose recently in Biden's opposition to the Supreme Court ruling upholding the right of the Little Sisters of the Poor, a group of Catholic nuns, to not fund abortion.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, a pro-Trump group, told supporters that Biden, a member of the Roman Catholic Church, has been "putting the pursuit of power and his ego ahead of what's good and true."

"Joe Biden is your typical 'Catholic' politician who makes sure he's seen with ashes on his forehead during Lent, but then backstabs the church whenever it is convenient," Burch wrote. "He's flipped on nearly every issue that matters."

To protect religious liberty, religious voters must stop Biden in November, he said.

The Examiner said the Trump campaign in July "organized a series of prayer calls, tailored for individual faith communities, and honed its religious messaging, especially in the wake of widespread closure of churches in the spring, a disappointing term at the Supreme Court, and most recently, a violent resurgence of anti-Catholicism."

Trump fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle in a video on Thursday said Christians should be concerned about the destruction of statutes of Jesus and Mary recently as part of the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots across the country.

There are other "assaults on our Christian faith," she said.

"President Trump, through his four years in office, has been a fierce defender of Christianity and our right to practice openly around the world," Guilfoyle said. "The Democrats who claim to be staunch defenders of human rights around the world feel comfortable denying you this most sacred right we have as Americans."

Trump campaign spokeswoman Mercedes Schlapp also recently advised campaign supporters to move beyond merely talking about pro-life efforts, which Trump focused on during his 2016 campaign.

She said statues, monuments and American history should be defended.

"We want to protect life. We don’t want to tear it down. I think those are the two areas that are a big contrast point with Joe Biden," she said.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, has been pushing for "environmental activism and immigration reform as rooted in religion," the report said.