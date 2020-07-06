SECTIONS
Dogs help nurture kids' emotional-social development, study suggests

Children who own canines have healthier social habits and are more considerate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2020 at 2:34pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- PERTH, Australia — There’s no doubt that dogs can bring a whole lot of joy to a household. Our canine companions are loyal, caring, and offer unconditional love to every member of the family. Now, an interesting new study finds that a pet dog may also offer improved social and emotional wellbeing for children.

In a nutshell, the study concludes that young children living with at least one dog at home display far stronger emotional and social development than kids with no pups at home.

The research, conducted at the University of Western Australia in collaboration with the Telethon Kids Institute, includes 1,646 households (42%, or 686, of which own a dog) with at least one child between the ages of two and five. Each family was given a questionnaire to fill out.

