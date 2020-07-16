SECTIONS
Diversions Education HealthANIMAL KINGDOM
P Share Print

Dogs not to blame for pandemic, says study

Research that claims canines passed coronavirus to humans is 'scientifically flawed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2020 at 10:28pm
P Share Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- AURORA, Colo. — Rest easy, dog lovers. Our beloved canine companions aren’t responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

A study from earlier this year claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus made the jump to humans via dogs. Now, a new collaborative project involving a team of researchers from all over the world is challenging that hypothesis and calling the original study “scientifically flawed.”

The initial study linking dogs to the coronavirus offers no real evidence to validate its claims, researchers say.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×