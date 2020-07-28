SECTIONS
Dow drops 200 as Big Tech falters, Apple falls more than 1%

'All of the big momentum tech names are stalling out'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2020 at 4:20pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech shares were under pressure and lawmakers continued their debate over the next coronavirus relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 205.49 points lower, or 0.8%, at 26,379.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3% to 10,402.09 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.6% to close at 3,218.44.

Shares of Amazon slipped 1.8% and Netflix declined by 1.4%. Alphabet shares fell 1.7%. Facebook shares dipped 1.5% and Apple closed 1.6% lower.

