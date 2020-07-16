Dow falls more than 100 points to snap 4-day winning streak

(CNBC.COM) – Stocks fell on Thursday as shares of the major tech companies struggled once again and traders digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings and economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 135.39 points, or 0.5%, to 26,734.71 and snapped a four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 slid 0.3% to 3,215.57 and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.7% to close at 10,473.83.

Shares of Microsoft and Apple fell more than 1% each. Amazon dipped 0.3%. Netflix – which was set to report earnings after the bell – erased earlier losses and gained 0.8%. The streaming giant's stock dropped more than 11% after hours on the back of its results.

Big Tech has been the best-performing group in the stock market this year as investors bet their business models could withstand the coronavirus economic slowdown. However, they have struggled this week. Netflix is down more than 3% week to date; Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft are also down over that time period.

