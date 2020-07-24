SECTIONS
Dow falls nearly 200 points, suffering 1st negative week in 4 as Intel slumps

'We're surrounded by this uncertainty, not just in markets, but also around every corner of everyday life'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2020 at 4:17pm
(CNBC) Stocks fell on Friday as Wall Street wrapped up a volatile week of trading, with tech shares struggling and U.S.-China tensions rising.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 182.44 points, or 0.6%, to 26,469.89. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, or 20.03 points, to 3,215.63, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.9%, or 98.24 points, to 10,363.18.

Dow-component Intel plunged more than 16% after the chipmaker offered disappointing guidance for the third quarter and delayed the release of its next-generation chips.

