Dow gains more than 400 after Big Tech rally

Amazon and Netflix hit records

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2020 at 4:33pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, led by strong gains in the tech sector, as Wall Street built on the momentum from last week’s solid performance and shook off a continued rise in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to 26,287.03. The S&P 500 popped 1.6% to end the day at 3,179.72. The Nasdaq Composite hit an all-time high, surging 2.2% to 10,433.65.

There were a few reasons for the bullish lift to start the week:

