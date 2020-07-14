Dow rises for 3rd straight day, rallies more than 500 as Caterpillar leads

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors added exposure to some of the more cyclical names in the market while Big Tech underperformed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 556.79 points higher, or 2.1%, at 26,642.59. It was the 30-stock average’s best day since June 29 as well as its third straight daily gain. The S&P 500 climbed 1.3% to 3,197.52 while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 1% at 10,488.58.

Caterpillar was the best-performing Dow stock, rising more than 4%. Exxon Mobil and Chevron were up more than 3% each as well. Boeing closed 2.5% higher. At the S&P 500 sector level, energy jumped 3.6% while materials and industrials each gained more than 2%.

