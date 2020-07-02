SECTIONS
Money
Print

Economy adds 4.8 million jobs in June

Labor Department says unemployment at 11.1%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2020 at 8:45am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The economy gained 4.8 million jobs in June, lowering the unemployment rate to 11.1%, the Labor Department said Thursday, as Arizona, California, and Texas recorded the highest number of new deaths in weeks on Wednesday as coronavirus outbreaks worsened throughout the South and West.

Economists had expected that the jobs report would show a record 3.1 million jobs were added and that the unemployment rate would fall to 12.3%.

ADP on Wednesday reported that nearly 2.4 million private-sector jobs were added in June. The data processing company also made a huge revision of 6 million in its estimate of private-sector employment for May.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
Ed Henry denies sexual misconduct claim
Economy adds 4.8 million jobs in June
Republicans told to unite behind Trump or face 'radicalized future'
ACLU sues to insist accused students be found guilty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×