SECTIONS
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
P Share Print

Ecuador on alert over huge Chinese fishing fleet off Galapagos Islands

Patrols trying to preserve delicate eco-system around World Heritage Site

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2020 at 10:53am
P Share Print

(YAHOO) – Ecuador is on alert due to the appearance of a huge fleet of mostly Chinese-flagged fishing vessels off its Galapagos Islands.

Patrols are trying to ensure the fleet – which is made up of around 260 vessels – does not enter the delicate eco-system from international waters.

Chinese vessels travel to the region each year in search of marine species.

In 2017, a Chinese vessel was caught in the marine reserve with 300 tonnes of wildlife, most of it sharks.

"We are on alert, [conducting] surveillance, patrolling to avoid an incident such as what happened in 2017," Ecuadorean Defence Minister Oswaldo Jarrin told reporters.

TRENDING: Barr's clash with Dems rated: 'He ate their lunch'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×