SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Ed Henry denies sexual misconduct claim

Lawyer says 'He will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2020 at 8:48am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Ed Henry, an anchor recently fired from Fox News, denied the sexual misconduct accusation leveled against him.

On Wednesday night, Catherine Foti, Henry's attorney, said the former anchor is innocent of the charges for which Fox News fired him after an outside law firm investigated the claims.

“Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in the Fox announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum,” Foti said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
Ed Henry denies sexual misconduct claim
Economy adds 4.8 million jobs in June
Republicans told to unite behind Trump or face 'radicalized future'
ACLU sues to insist accused students be found guilty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×