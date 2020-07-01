SECTIONS
Money WorldTHE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
Print

El Al cancels all flights until further notice

CEO orders all of the company's aircraft to return to Israel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2020 at 3:21pm
Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- El Al has cancelled all flights planned for Wednesday, after the pilot's union announced that pilots would not embark on flights due to the company's financial crisis.

According to Globes, El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin ordered all of the company's aircraft to return to Israel. All flights, including both passenger and cargo flights, are cancelled until further notice.

El Al lost $140 million, about half a billion NIS, in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by the company on Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×