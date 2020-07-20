Email shows Strzok 'angry' he wasn't allowed to brief Trump

Fired FBI investigator Peter Strzok, known for his efforts to prevent Trump from being elected, was "angry" that someone gave the new president a security briefing without letting him know.

It was because such a briefing could have played "into our investigative strategy," he said in an email obtained by Judicial Watch.

Strzok was writing to Assistant Director for Counterintelligence William Priestap just 24 hours after President Trump was inaugurated.

Strzok was infuriated because "a colleague had given the new White House a counterintelligence briefing and hadn't consulted on how to use the meeting to further the Russia Collusion investigation," according to investigative reporter John Solomon and Just the News.

TRENDING: 20-year-old 'COVID victim' died in motorcycle crash, according to doctor

The investigation, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane, is now the subject of a criminal investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham. Officials ranking as high as former CIA chief John Brennan are believed to be possible targets.

JTN reported Strzok wrote Jan. 21 after learning fellow agent Jennifer Boone had given the White House a briefing without telling him: "I heard from [redacted] about the WH CI briefing routed from [redacted]. I am angry that Jen did not at least cc: me, as my branch has pending investigative matters there. This brief may play into our investigative strategy, and I would like the ability to have visibility and provide thoughts/counsel to you in advance of the briefing."

Strzok said he had warned about "the issue of lanes/responsibilities" when Boone was assigned to handle the duties.

Should Peter Strzok be prosecuted for his role in the effort to oust President Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (18 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

JTN has posted the email online.

The report said: "A day before Trump took office, Strzok, Priestap and other senior FBI managers were scrambling to figure out their strategy as Trump assumed the presidency and the bureau continued to pursue its deeply flawed Russia collusion probe, according to emails turned over under the Freedom of Information Act to the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch and made public Friday."

The FBI knew at the time that the Steele dossier, the bogus anti-Trump opposition research funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, had been "partly debunked" by one of its sources.

"The FBI also knew from an agent who had investigated Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn that there was no 'derogatory information' against the retired general after a 5-month investigation and the agent wanted to shut down the probe," JTN said.

"The email exchanges — and others like it made public on Friday — have shocked veteran intelligence experts, who told Just the News that any effort to use official briefings of the president and his White House to spy, investigate or gather information violated the necessary trust for keeping a president apprised of intelligence in a dangerous world," the report said.

Fred Fleitz, who was chief of staff for then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, said: "It's unbelievable this kind of stuff was going on. How is the president to do his job with this going on?"

His said the evidence shows Obama FBI and DOJ bureaucrats "used every element of the domestic intelligence services to destroy this president."