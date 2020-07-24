Has 'The End of the World as we Know It' already happened?

In preparedness parlance, there's an acronym called TEOTWAWKI which stands for "The End Of The World As We Know It." This term has been treated with a mixture of affection and contempt by many (including preppers) and is often linked to images of the walking dead or a zombie apocalypse where brain-eating monsters roam the land. (Listen to this hilarious song to see what I mean.)

On the serious side, some have suggested TEOTWAWKI will be abrupt and unexpected, such as an EMP attack (the subject of the dystopian novel "One Second After"). But for most people, the thought of the end of the world as we know it was a comfortably distant and unlikely event.

Unless … it already happened and we didn't notice.

This is the point recently raised by Lisa Bedford (aka "The Survival Mom"): "This past spring while America was busy shopping for toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and panicking at their shortages, TEOTWAWKI happened. The End Of The World As We Know It arrived. It slipped right past us while we were all distracted, but make no mistake. We are unlikely as a country and a world to ever go back to 'normal.' We aren't going to turn a corner at some point and magically, it will be as though the pandemic never happened."

At first I was inclined to take this as hyperbole, but then I realized – yikes, maybe she's right. Remember the acronym – the world as we know it. It didn't come in the form of a zombie apocalypse. It came in the form of, well, everything else.

Think about it. Pandemic. Lockdowns. Medical tyranny. School closures. Small business failures by the hundreds of thousands. Massive unemployment. Shortages of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, meat, flour, yeast and coins (among much else). Shortages and delayed shipments on everything from garden seeds to pressure canners. Mask requirements. Church closures. Bans on any mass gatherings (concerts, festivals, sports). Toppling statues. Erasing American history. Calls to defund the police. Lootings and arson on a scale never before seen. Widespread law enforcement retirements and resignations. Massive release of jailed criminals for "health" reasons. Firearms shortages. Gold spiking. Anarchy and outright warfare in the cities. Politicians permitting riots and property destruction. Mainstream media that actively ignore lawlessness and create fake news for a living. First Amendment, gone. Churches, synagogues and expressions of faith under attack. Big Tech erasing conservatives from every social media platforms. Cancel culture. Silencing all dissenting voices. Doxing of conservative figureheads. Doxing of law enforcement officers. Race relations at an all-time low.

I could go on and on, but you get the idea. Does this sound like the end of the world as we know it to you? Do you think America will ever be the same?

The call by the left to defund police is possibly the craziest development yet. In a lawless society, it will be everyone for himself. "It seems large numbers of ordinary Americans are looking to defend themselves because they, like us, are shocked when they see politicians ignore looting, beatings and arson even as they kneel before thugs," observes Philip Giraldi in an essay called "A Nation Falling Apart." "Weapons are a hot commodity, which just might mean that the confidence among people that the state will keep them safe is at the vanishing point."

Giraldi mentions a family member who owns a construction company: "He recently said that business is unexpectedly booming, in part because people are building panic rooms, safe havens and even 1960s style fallout shelters in and behind their houses. But unlike the threat of nuclear war in the '60s, the current fear is that with the wreckers being given a free hand by the authorities, organized home invasions penetrating prosperous neighborhoods cannot be that far away. Most of the construction work is being done as unobtrusively as possible because the clients don't want their neighbors to know how scared they are."

If history is any indicator, those homeowners have some justification for being scared. A recent Fox news article chronicles the concerns of some officials that the looting and riots currently centered in large liberal cities will likely spread to the suburbs and smaller satellite towns – what some analysts are calling "test bed" locations for future attacks.

If the chaos does spread, these suburbs may well have to face the anarchists with diminished police support. All across the country, law enforcement officers are quitting or retiring in droves. Can you blame them?

Yes, the world as we know it may never be the same – something I, for one, will happily lay at the feet of the progressives. We're coping with the new reality they wanted.

Yet amidst the misery and hardship, the financial uncertainty and societal chaos, we can glimpse a thin silver lining. People are learning a lot of good things – that they actually like spending time together as a family, that they can homeschool their children, that they can grow a garden. Many businesses are rolling with the punches – everything from restaurants switching to take-out menus to big corporations allowing employees to work remotely. Many people are finding they're more tough and adaptable than they realized.

This is good, because who knows that the future will bring?

So TEOTWAWKI didn't quite happen the way we expected. There was no mushroom cloud or EMP. Instead there was a pandemic, and – when that didn't prove to be suitably destructive – orchestrated anarchy destroying our cities, jobs and ways of life.

The question is, what will you do to adapt to this new landscape? Are you moving out of the city? Are you picking up side gigs to earn money? Are you planting a garden? Are you homeschooling your kids? Are you learning new skills such as carpentry or food preservation?

If things aren't going back to "normal" any time soon, it's worth asking what strategies you can utilize to survive and thrive in this new reality. Thanks to the progressive extremists orchestrating the end of the world as we know it, it seems we have no choice.

