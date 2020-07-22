Ex-FBI operative: Obama, Holder 'turned their back on our country'

Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein "turned their back" on the nation because they believed Hillary Clinton would be elected.

That charge comes from William Douglas Campbell, a former undercover FBI operative who had access to information about Russian ambitions to make the U.S. dependent on Moscow's uranium supplies, reports Just the News.

Campbell was disturbed when he saw the Obama administration making deals with a Russian nuclear firm that already was "engaged in nefarious activities." Had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential race, much of those dealings likely would not have come to light.

"They were extorting, they were money laundering and they were violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act while the United States government was allowing them to go ahead and sign large United States energy contracts for delivery of Russian uranium into the United States to large utility entities," Campbell said in an interview Tuesday on the "John Solomon Reports" podcast.

Campbell, a key figure in the new book "Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties," said that Russians boasted of their influence and of American weakness, JTN reported.

Columnist Jack Cashill previously summarized the uranium scandal during the Obama administration.

"The Russians took control of the Canadian firm Uranium One in three discrete transactions from 2009 to 2013, during which time veritable pallets of cash made their way to the Clinton Foundation. The chairman of Uranium One alone donated $2.35 million," he wrote.

"For Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing Uranium One was like finding a pony under his tree on Christmas morning. As Rosatom CEO Sergei Kiriyenko told Putin in a staged interview, 'Few could have imagined in the past that we would own 20 percent of U.S. reserves.'"

The Obama administration had to give its approval for the transactions.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy wrote at the time in National Review: "Let's put the Uranium One scandal in perspective: The cool half-million bucks the Putin regime funneled to Bill Clinton was five times the amount it spent on those Facebook ads — the ones the media-Democrat complex ludicrously suggests swung the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump."

The payment to Bill Clinton, for a speech, "was part of a multi-million-dollar influence-peddling scheme to enrich the former president and his wife, then–secretary of state Hillary Clinton. At the time, Russia was plotting — successfully — to secure U.S. government approval for its acquisition of Uranium One, and with it, tens of billions of dollars in U.S. uranium reserves," he said.

"Here's the kicker: The Uranium One scandal is not only, or even principally, a Clinton scandal. It is an Obama-administration scandal.

"The Clintons were just doing what the Clintons do: cashing in on their 'public service.' The Obama administration, with Secretary Clinton at the forefront but hardly alone, was knowingly compromising American national-security interests," wrote McCarthy. "The administration green-lighted the transfer of control over one-fifth of American uranium-mining capacity to Russia, a hostile regime — and specifically to Russia’s state-controlled nuclear-energy conglomerate, Rosatom. Worse, at the time the administration approved the transfer, it knew that Rosatom’s American subsidiary was engaged in a lucrative racketeering enterprise that had already committed felony extortion, fraud, and money-laundering offenses."

In the John Solomon podcast, Campbell recalled a fall 2010 meeting in Washington with "key Russian figures."

"The Russians bragged about the influence, they bragged about the Clinton influence, they bragged about the weakness of this country, they bragged about the weakness of our president and referred to him twice with racial epithets, which were very troubling to me," he said.

At least four convictions resulted from Campbell's undercover work for several years on a case that found executives tied to Rostom were engaged in wrongdoing.

JTN reported Campbell "later emerged as a witness of interest to congressional committees investigating why the Obama administration provided billions of dollars in nuclear fuel contracts and U.S uranium assets to Rosatom between 2009 and 2014 when officials were warned the company's executives were engaged in malfeasance."