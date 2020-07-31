SECTIONS
Faith
Face of God? Archaeologist claims to find 10th century B.C. graven images of Yahweh

Hebrew U prof's theory small male figurines discovered near Jerusalem represent the biblical divinity angrily dismissed by experts

Published July 31, 2020 at 1:43pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) A leading Israeli archaeology professor claims that a handful of small male figurines associated with horse statues dating to the 10th and 9th centuries BCE, discovered in multiple sites from the ancient Kingdom of Judah, are in fact representations of the biblical Israelite God, Yahweh.

Hebrew University Prof. Yosef Garfinkel published his theory on Friday in an article for the popular archaeology-themed magazine, Biblical Archaeology Review, in its Fall 2020 issue.

“Yes, I think that people in ancient times believed these figurines to represent the face of Yahweh,” Garfinkel told The Times of Israel on Friday.

