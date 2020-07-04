SECTIONS
Farrakhan: Fauci, Bill Gates plotting to 'depopulate the earth' with coronavirus vaccine

'I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, 'Do not take their medication''

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2020 at 6:19pm
(DAILY CALLER) Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan trended on Twitter on Saturday after he accused Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates of trying to “depopulate the Earth” through the development of vaccines aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago, Farrakhan urged African leaders and his followers to avoid accepting vaccines and medications developed by Western scientists.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful. Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication,” Farrakhan said during the speech, which he gives annually on the Fourth of July.

