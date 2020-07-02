Feds arrest 'ringleader' in attempt to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House

(NATIONAL REVIEW) Federal authorities on Thursday reportedly arrested a male suspect they say was the “ringleader” of an effort to destroy a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Jason Carter, whom authorities said is connected to the loose knit anarchist group Antifa, was arrested Thursday morning at his home and charged with destruction of federal property, Fox News first reported. Carter allegedly led the June 22 effort to topple the statue in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Square near the White House, which protesters said they attacked because Jackson owned slaves and because of his treatment of Native Americans.

“They were very organized,” an unidentified federal law enforcement official told Fox News. “Carter was on top of the statue and directing people.”

