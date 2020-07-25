Feds force entry into Chinese consulate in Houston

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The federal government has entered the Chinese Consulate in Houston after taking a Chinese fugitive scientist into custody at the nation’s San Francisco Consulate.

Earlier this week, the Houston police and fire department were called to the consulate over reports that they were burning documents in the courtyard. The Chinese did not allow them entry to the building, but were evicted on Friday.

According to the Houston Chronicle, US officials had to use power tools to pry open a back door after failing to breach three different entrances.

Read the full story ›