Finally! A searchable database on police spy programs

Police are deploying new technology to surveil citizens, from drones in the sky and facial recognition cameras to license-plate readers.

Now the Electronic Frontier Foundation has announced the launch of a new, searchable, database to make the public aware of the new methods.

Called the Atlas of Surveillance, it was created with the help of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

It includes thousands of entries on more than 3,000 city and local police departments and sheriff's offices.

Categories also include body-worn cameras, Ring doorbells, cell site simulators, gunshot detection and fusion centers.

And it covers predictive policing, in which algorithms forecast who is going to commit a crime next and alert officers.

"Law enforcement surveillance isn’t always secret. These technologies can be discovered in news articles and government meeting agendas, in company press releases and social media posts. It just hasn’t been aggregated before," EFF said.

Users can search the Atlas of Surveillance for information by clicking on regions, towns and cities.

"They can also easily perform text searches by typing the names of cities, counties, or states on a search page that displays text results. The Atlas also allows people to search by specific technologies, which can show how surveillance tools are spreading across the country," EFF explained.

Dave Maass, a senior investigative researcher in EFF's Threat Lab and a visiting professor at the Reynolds School of Journalism, said "there are two questions we get all the time: What surveillance is in my hometown, and how are technologies like drones and automated license plate readers spreading across the country?"

EFF and the Reynolds School partnered a year and a half ago to answer those questions, he said, "through a massive newsgathering effort, involving hundreds of journalism students and volunteers."

"What we found is a sprawling spy state that reaches from face recognition in the Hawaiian Islands to predictive policing in Maine, from body-worn cameras in remote Alaska to real-time crime centers along Florida's Gold Coast."

While the effort has amassed large amounts of information, the contents are "only the tip of the iceberg and underlines the need for journalists and members of the public to continue demanding transparency from criminal justice agencies. Reporters, students, volunteers, and watchdog groups can submit data or share data sets for inclusion in the Atlas," EFF said.

Reynolds professor Gi Yun said the "prevalence of surveillance technologies in our society provides many challenges related to privacy and freedom of expression, but it's one thing to know that in theory, and another to see hard data laid out on a map."

"Over a year and a half, Reynolds School of Journalism students at the University of Nevada, Reno have reviewed thousands of news articles and public records," he said. "This project not only informs the public debate but helps these students improve their understanding of surveillance as they advance in their reporting careers."