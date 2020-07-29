Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly took topless photos of girls as a 'hobby'

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly took topless photos of young girls as a “hobby,” Epstein’s former butler says.

The 70-year-old former butler and maintenance worker, Juan Alessi, discussed his experiences working for Epstein in court documents examined by the Daily Mail. Alessi said that Maxwell had a photo album filled with topless photos of young girls, the publication reports.

‘She had an album full of photographs of people, young girls,’ Alessi said in the 2016 deposition, the publication reports. ‘And I remember that she had. Like a hobby… It was some girls were topless [sic], taking the sun.’

Alessi worked for Epstein for over ten years, from 1990 to 2002, during which time he said that he believes “probably over 100″ young women came to Epstein’s Palm Beach residence under the label of massage therapists, the Daily Mail reports. One of Alessi’s jobs, he claimed, was to pay the young women for their services.

“I used to go to the bank, withdraw $10,000. I’d pay them out of petty cash and fill out a receipt,” he told the Mirror in May. “I wish I’d known what they were really being paid for. He swore them to secrecy, threatened them if they ever told.”

The former butler also says that he found sex toys in Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion massage room, including a “double ended dildo,” according to the Daily Mail. Alessi told The Mirror that he often found sex toys in Maxwell’s bathroom sink and would put on gloves to wash them and then put them away.

“The FBI needs to talk to Ghislaine. She knows more than anyone. Whole days she spent recruiting girls. I was driving. I wish I had known what for. I would stop at a massage parlour,” he told the publication. “She would go in, take business cards. One time she had me drive to Donald Trump’s home Mar-A-Lago looking for girls, and that is when she found Virginia.”

Alessi also told The Mirror that Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom would attend naked pool parties at Epstein’s home. The pool would be full of naked women, Alessi said, who then put on their clothes when they went into the house.

“I met Prince Andrew twice at the house. He was a complete gentleman to me,” he told the Mirror. “He was a nice guy. I never see him with girls. I never see him with Virginia. I never saw him naked or actually having the massage.”

“If he had a massage, like I say in my deposition, everything was upstairs behind closed doors. I never saw him kissing anybody or patting anybody,” Alessi said, according to the publication.

The former Epstein butler called Maxwell “the devil,” telling the Mirror that she “absolutely knew what Epstein was doing.” “Ghislaine should face justice. I hope they get her. I hope Prince Andrew, as a father himself, does the right thing too,” Alessi added.

