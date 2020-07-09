Giuliani calls cops on Sacha Baron Cohen

Rudy Giuliani has called police on Sacha Baron Cohen after the comedian set up an "interview" with President Trump's personal attorney and then showed up in drag.

The stunt was for Cohen's political satire show "This is America," a project that earlier got him sued by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. Cohen's motion to dismiss that case was denied by a federal judge, meaning Cohen will be deposed about his actions.

Giuliani said he knew right away something was strange when he appeared for a prearranged interview.

He said he initially didn't know Cohen was involved.

"This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," said Giuliani, according to the Washington Examiner. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive."

Cohen had set up a meeting with Giuliani at the Mark Hotel in Manhattan "under the false pretense of having President Trump's personal attorney discuss the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

Giuliani called the New York City Police Department.

"This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," Giuliani said.

Police did not make any arrests.

But Cohen faces a $95 million lawsuit in civil court for a similar stunt he pulled against Moore. Cohen tricked Moore into appearing on his Showtime program by misrepresenting himself and the program.

Moore signed an agreement waiving any right to sue, but Moore's lawyer, Larry Klayman, argued to the judge, Andrew Carter Jr., that the consent agreement produced by Cohen was "void and unenforceable for several reasons."

He pointed out there is a longstanding contract principle that "a misrepresentation of material facts may be a basis for the rescission of a contract."

Cohen enticed Moore to appear on the show by telling him he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. But in the segment, Cohen pulled out a supposed "pedophile detector" and caused it to beep as it got near Moore.

During his 2017 run for the U.S. Senate, Moore denied allegations by nine women of sexual misconduct, including two who said they were minors at the time.

"Whether couched as opinion, humor, or rhetorical hyperbole, which defendants attempt, defamatory statements made by a comedian are actionable where a reasonable listener or viewer could conclude that he or she was asserting or implying false facts about a plaintiff," Klayman wrote.

Whether or not the statements are defamatory is for a jury to decide, he said.

Klayman noted the agreement Cohen made with Moore was with "Yerushalayim TV," which does not exist, so it cannot be enforced.

Esquire reported in August 2018 the show created a "buzz" for Showtime but had mediocre ratings.