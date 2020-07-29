Google caught defining 'demon' as 'police officer'

The popular translation app Google Translate listed "a police officer" as the primary definition of "demon."

The secondary definition of demon, Breitbart News reported, is “an evil spirit or devil.”

The tech giant removed the definitions altogether after Breitbart News requested comment on the company’s strange definition.

Breitbart said: "Users on reddit's /r/Conspiracy subreddit were the first to recently notice that when the term 'demon' was typed into Google's Translate system, the first definition that the site returns is 'a police officer.'"

In included screen shots of the results.

After Breitbart raised the issue, the definitions category changed, with synonyms listed instead.

Breitbart referred readers to an archived version of the results.

Breitbart reported: "One Reddit user named /u/Djingus_ noted that the term 'demon' has been used in Australia as a slang term for 'detective/officer' according to a dictionary of Australian words and terms published on WikiSource.org. This doesn’t explain why Google listed it as the primary definition of the word."

The report said there was speculation that the definition resulted from an algorithm error or manipulation.

"Breitbart News previously reported in 2018 that Google briefly listed 'Nazism' as an official ideology of the California Republican Party due to the search engine relying on scraping information from Wikipedia which can be edited. At the time, Google commented on the issue stating that vandalism on Wikipedia had resulted in the incorrect search results," the report said.