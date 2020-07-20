Government orders families to abandon Christianity or lose financial aid

(CBN) -- In the Chinese government's continuing persecution of Christians, poor families are now being told to renounce their faith or lose welfare benefits.

Bitter Winter reports that the Chinese economy has been deeply affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, especially low-income households struggling to make ends meet.

Now government officials are ordering Christians who receive welfare payments to replace crosses, religious symbols, and images inside their homes with portraits of China's communist leaders.

