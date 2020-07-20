SECTIONS
Faith U.S. WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE
P Share Print

Government orders families to abandon Christianity or lose financial aid

'Trying to eliminate our belief and wants to become God'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2020 at 9:28pm
P Share Print

(CBN) -- In the Chinese government's continuing persecution of Christians, poor families are now being told to renounce their faith or lose welfare benefits.

Bitter Winter reports that the Chinese economy has been deeply affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, especially low-income households struggling to make ends meet.

Now government officials are ordering Christians who receive welfare payments to replace crosses, religious symbols, and images inside their homes with portraits of China's communist leaders.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×