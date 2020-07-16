Governor: Trump might intervene for couple who defended property

The case of a St. Louis couple who armed themselves to protect their home from Black Lives Matter protesters who broke their gate has attracted the attention of President Trump.

Trump has offered to do what he can to help, according to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Fox News reported.

"He understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens," Parson said. "The conversation I had with the president, said that he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation."

The couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were threatened by protesters June 28 who were looking for the nearby home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Parson said he spoke with the president about the case after police served a search warrant on the McCloskeys and confiscated their guns.

A lawyer for the couple, Albert Watkins, said the president "has been restrained to date and has been kept up to date in virtually real time."

"His support behind the scenes was vital to permitting local police to step back from prior directives to be 'hands off' protesters."

The Washington Examiner reported the state attorney general, Eric Schmitt, criticized the prosecuting attorney, who apparently plans to file charges against the couple.

Should President Trump get involved in the case of this St. Louis couple defending their property?

"Under Missouri law, under the Castle Doctrine, an individual has really expansive authority to protect their own lives, their home, and their property. I think the story here to watch here is the local prosecutor, Kim Gardner," Schmitt said.

"Kim Gardner has an abysmal record in prosecuting violent crime, has recently released and been complicit in the release of dozens and dozens of inmates who have been charged with violent crimes, and has a record of making politically motivated decisions not based on the law," he added. "So, this is certainly something to watch."

He said Gardner has a record of making "politically motivated decisions."

Gardner has not charged many of the BLM protesters and rioters who broke various laws.

She also was criticized for accepting during her campaign in 2016 at least $30,000 from an organization funded by left-wing billionaire activist George Soros.

Schmitt noted the McCloskeys felt threatened, and the protesters were on a private street, not a public thoroughfare.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported a dozen Republican lawmakers have written to Attorney General William Barr to urge him to protect the couple's Second Amendment rights.

Here's the incident:

In a video posted to social media, peaceful protesters in St. Louis calling for police reforms walked past a couple brandishing firearms as they were ordered to stay away from the couple’s home https://t.co/bYl06iAiTo pic.twitter.com/wOZ1Wr3yac — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2020

The letter to Barr said the decision to seize the guns could have a "chilling effect" on all Americans.

"At this crucial time in history, our nation needs the Department of Justice to exert strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by mob rule," the GOP lawmakers wrote. "Charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves at their own homes."

It was signed by Reps. Louis Gohmert and Brian Babin of Texas, Paul Gozar of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Greg Steube of Florida, Alex Mooney of West Virginia, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Steve Watkins of Kansas, Steve King of Iowa, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Jody Hice of Georgia.