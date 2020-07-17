Governors are now monarchs, and we're the peasants

It says a lot when blue-state elected officials are willing to use police power to compel an election outcome.

Most governors' emergency powers expire after 30 days. The reason? The executive can't make laws. The executive can only enforce laws. A 30-day window provides adequate time for the affected state's legislature to meet and enact the laws they see fit with an expiration-date clause. The governor can then sign and legally enforce those laws until they expire.

Today we have apparently reached the point in time when blue-state legislatures have conspired with their governors to create a monarchy form of government. How nice. For them. The constitutions, state and federal, be damned. Under a monarchy, whoever is in power does whatever he or she pleases. "May it please the king, My Lord or Lady, let me speak!" "No, it does not please me. Shut up and go home, peasant." That approach has never worked well in America.

One of the problems the police have right now is that their labor unions are in bed with blue-state politicians, and doing unseemly things with them. Those kinds of elected personalities could give a bleep about separation; but they are all about powers. Why is it that the less competent politicians are in their jobs and the more useless their ideas are, the more power they demand to implement and enforce their edicts?

Periods of time like this are very dangerous. On the surface it appears that the population has accepted the ruling elites' change of government structure from a republic to a monarchy, without a fight. This emboldens them in many dangerous ways, the sum of which is that they become drunk with their newly perceived power. Sadly for the police, they are the public face of this newly imagined power.

The population, however, is assessing the validity of the emergency against the disruption of their prior lifestyle and it's likely effect upon their future. Free people are unlikely to ever accept the transformation of a governor into a monarch. As to when and how those individual decisions coalesce, I'm not sure even the experts in such things know. When it does happen, however, history shows us that there will be numerous grievances the "peasants" will be settling with their newly minted "monarchs."

This is the point at which the police are expected to save the newly minted monarch. By allowing themselves to be used to enforce imaginary laws created by the executive, and not the legislature, police officers will find themselves allied against the very people they exist to protect – because the people pay police salaries through their taxes. This is not where the police want to be, and the rank and file had better help their union understand this right now!

Sheriffs, perhaps because of their elected status, have done a better job of figuring this out ahead of time. Many sheriffs have simply said, "We're not the mask police."

Citizen pushback against legislation passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor, must be dealt with by police and sheriffs through whatever enforcement options the legislature wrote into the law. The executive may issue requests, recommendations and guidelines, citing the advice of experts, but these are subject to being accepted, rejected, or interpreted by each citizen, as he or she sees fit, in their individual or family capacity. Even the legislature has no authority to abrogate its power to the executive. It's illegal behavior. Everything that results from is will be illegal – and a disaster!

Addressing the men and women in blue: A lot of this outcome rests on you. Yes, individual officers may lose their jobs if they ignore infractions of the governor's wish list regarding COVID-19 restrictions on citizen behavior. But police officers, along with the people whom they exist to protect and serve, may also lose life or liberty during an encounter over nonsensical enforcement of illegal governmental edicts. Neither is the outcome that either person wants, so why does it happen?

Recognize that this is at heart a political illness, which has its origins in the hopes and dreams of petty political operatives, who are intent on using the power of the state to move the election in their favor this fall.

This is corrupt behavior that is beyond unconscionable. They want to stop work and school, destroy businesses and drive people to drink, drugs and despair. And for what? A bad case of the flu? They were the officials who ordered the infected to be put into nursing homes, knowing the elderly would die. Ask yourself from a law enforcement perspective, how bad would the involvement of certain elected officials in corruption and criminality have to be for them to pursue this doomsday scenario? Does your oath of office really require you to support tyranny?

In a very real sense the police in this nation have the power to end this insanity and the accompanying riots and to begin the national dialog that normally takes place during an election year. As for the problems police officers confront daily on the job, so greatly magnified at this time, each one of us needs to begin looking for new solutions. Here is a resource worth checking out: "Changing The Game," by Scott Mann. Have a look.

