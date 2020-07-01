Gun sales soar amid perfect storm of election fears, coronavirus, riots

Second Amendment defenders face a number of unsettling developments.

First, a gun-control activist, Joe Biden, could be elected president. Then there are states such as Virginia, where control of the legislature by Democrats has been accompanied by a surge of gun laws.

Add to that the instability created by the coronavirus pandemic and the response to the death of George Floyd.

Consequently, Americans are buying guns at unprecedented rates.

The FBI reports background checks are up 70%, with a total of 3.9 million in June, up from 2.3 million just one year earlier, reports Paul Bedard's Washington Secrets column.

It's the latest indication, he said, that more guns will be sold in 2020 than ever in American history.

"So far this year, there have been 19,180,047 NICS checks," he said.

The annual record, more than 28 million, was set last year.

Bedard noted gun stores have been reporting backlogs on weapons, ammo and parts.

He asked Justin Anderson, the marketing director for Hyatt Guns of Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the biggest sellers in the nation, what he's seeing in his store.

"He told us this morning: 'I've been in this business going on 14 years, and I have never seen this much demand. There are shortages of nearly every single defensive firearm currently manufactured. Shotguns, handguns, tactical rifles, and especially ammunition are in short supply everywhere. Our buyer is working seven days a week trying to keep our store stocked. Large shipments are arriving in the morning and are selling out the same day. Our concealed carry classes are filling up so fast that we are adding dates to try to keep up with demand."