Hackers extort $1.14M from University of California, San Francisco

Long, secretive negotiation process saved important academic work and research data

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 2, 2020 at 6:06pm
(TECHONOMICS) A prominent medical research institution that is heavily involved in efforts to find a cure for Covid-19 has disclosed having paid hackers a $1.14m ransom after a long secretive negotiation process.

A criminal gang that identifies itself as ‘Netwalker’ attacked the University Of California (UCSF) on 1 June this year.

The IT personnel unplugged computers in an attempt to prevent the malware from spreading.

Cyber-security professionals have said that these kinds of negotiations are now widespread over the globe despite the advice of law enforcement agents such as Europol, the FBI, and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre.
