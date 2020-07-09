Heated fight over masks at Dairy Queen caught on camera

(WNBC) -- A Dairy Queen customer on Long Island was flipped off by the manager after he asked them why employees weren't wearing masks. The caught-on-camera incident is one of many across the country that shows the tension among Americans when it comes to COVID-19 and face covering.

Brandon Trotta was at the Dairy Queen drive-thru on Route 112 in Medford over the weekend. He tells NBC New York that he asked Dairy Queen for a refund after he saw an employee who wasn't wearing a mask preparing ice cream for his family. When he asked to see a supervisor, the woman who came up to the window to speak to him wasn't wearing a mask either.

"I told the cashier I'm not gonna take those. I asked if he could remake them with a mask. He brought over the manager on duty who told me she doesn't need face mask because she's not dealing with the public," Trotta said.

