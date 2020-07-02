Herman Cain hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized and is being treated for COVID-19, according to a statement Thursday.
Cain’s staff announced on Twitter that the 74-year-old businessman was admitted to the hospital near Atlanta on Wednesday, but is doing well and is not on a ventilator. Cain was notified on Monday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and by Wednesday had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization, the statement said.
His staff said they don't know how Cain became infected.